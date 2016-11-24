Busy season for City of Derry YFC

The winter season for City of Derry YFC began on Tuesday 30th August with a knockout held at Montgomery’s Farm, Drumahoe. A great night’s craic was had by all.

The first club meeting on Monday 19th September took the form of an ‘icebreaker night’ which consisted of fun and games.

Lynne Montgomery (club secretary) with Shona from Ulster Wildlife

There was a great turnout of 57 members which attended the meeting and 12 of these being new members.

The first competition of the new programme was floral art, which was held in Magherafelt High School on Wednesday 28th September.

Well done to all members who took part and special congratulations to Jemma Gamble who came 3rd in 18-21 age category.

On Saturday 1st October David Devine, Alistair Craig and Gordon Crockett took part in the YFCU advanced fencing competition held in Aghanloo Showgrounds, Limavady and received third place.

Members of City of Derry YFC who had a rolling time with Bubble Ball NI

On Monday 3rd October the club had its second club meeting when members enjoyed a night of fun in Lisneal College with Bubble Ball NI.

This involved members getting inside giant inflatable balls and attempting to stay on their feet without being knocked over.

The club helped assist Faughanvale Presbyterian Church with their 20 mile route tractor run held on Saturday 8th October.

The club and church were overwhelmed with the support it received with 33 tractors taking part in the run from Faughanvale Presbyterian Church to Limavady and back again with a barbecue to finish off the day.

A total of £800 was raised and all donations were going to the church.

Members were very busy on this day as Joel Eakin, Cameron Nutt, Gordon Crockett, Jemma Gamble and Lynne and Emma Montgomery went to represent the club at YFCU swimming gala competition in the Seven Tower Leisureplex in Ballymena, although they were not placed.

Next on the agenda members Lynne and Julie Montgomery took part in the Co Londonderry public speaking heats held in Kilrea Primary School, well done to both for taking part.

As Halloween was approaching the club decided to organise a night to the Chateau Le Fear (Haunted House) on Monday 24th October, but due to unforeseen circumstances it ended up being a night to Brunswick Bowling Alley, which showed the competitive side of the members.

On Monday 7th November the club invited Shona from Ulster Wildlife to come and give a talk about the Grassroots Challenge.

Shona undertook a bird house and feeder project with the members.

There was great participation throughout the club and members developed team building skills by working together in groups to make bird houses and bird feeders.

The club also learnt about the different challenges the club can participate in to help the community in the coming year.

The club now have 18 new members since the first club meeting.

City of Derry YFC continues its busy fun filled action packed winter programme with lots of events and upcoming competitions.

There is still time to join, if you’re aged between 12 – 30, why not join City of Derry YFC.

For more information, do not hesitate to contact club secretary Lynne Montgomery on 07514032845 or club leader Gordon Crockett on 07902857908.

You can also find the club on Facebook and Instagram ‘CITY OF DERRY YFC’.