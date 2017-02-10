Busy start to 2017 for City of Derry YFC

To start of the new year City of Derry YFC’s first club meeting of 2017 took the form of go karting and bubble ball at Campsie Karting on Monday 9th January.

Campsie Karting were kept busy with 59 competitive members rallying around the tracks, great night was had by all.

Go karting spectators: Kyle Moore, Matthew McCorkell and Curtis Lynch

On Wednesday 11th January Gordon Crockett, Emma Duffy, Jack Gamble, Jemma Gamble and Emma Montgomery headed to Brunswick Bowling Alley to compete in ten pin bowling, unfortunately they were not placed but there were a few strikes and it’s the taking part that counts.

Friday 13th January five members headed off on a cold wintry night to Moneymore Recreation Centre for the Co Londonderry wooden welly competiton which took the form of penguin big ball.

City of Derry YFC held their annual general meeting on Monday 23rd January hosted at Lisneal College, Crescent Link, Londonderry.

The YFCU held an agri conference in the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown which two club members Gordon Crockett and Lynne Montgomery attended.

The agri conference was entitled ‘Inspire’, the conference included a mix of formal presentations, workshops and farm visits.

The City of Derry YFC team of 2017/2018 is club president Mrs Diane Smyth, Gordon Crockett, club leader, assistant club leader, Cameron Nutt, Lynne Montgomery, club secretary, Assistant club secretary Jemma Gamble, treasurer Joel Eakin, assistant treasurer Ellen McCollum, club PRO Emma Montgomery and Lewis Crockett, assistant PRO. A special thanks to Peter Smith from Derg Valley YFC for coming along to chair the AGM.

Saturday 4th March 2017, will be a night to kick off the wellies and boiler suit and get yourself flamed up as City of Derry YFC would like to invite you to their dinner dance and prize distribution.

The night is to be held in the Belfray Country Inn. Doors open at 7.30pm. The guest speaker for the night is Robert Moore.

Tickets are priced £25 and are now on sale from club secretary Lynne Montgomery.

There will be a live band (Plug andDom).

There will also be a raffle and auction on the night. Please RSVP by Friday 24th February 2017. For anymore information please contact club secretary Lynne Montgomery on 07514032845.