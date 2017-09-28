Busy summer for Ahoghill YFC

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club have had a very busy and successful summer with lots of events on.

In July, the club had the great pleasure of hosting an Austrian exchangee Sophiea Treffer for a week.

The Ahoghill YFC team at Kells and Connor YFC's sports night

This was a great experience and members took it in turns to show Sophia around and they visited some popular tourist attractions such as the Giant’s Causeway, Mussenden Temple and, of course, the club had to have a trip up Slemish.

Sophia got to experience summer as a young farmer and attended Kells and Connor YFC’s sports night to play some tag rugby, and then took a trip to Moycraig barbecue to meet lots of people and have a good night’s fun.

Thanks go to the Chesney and Speers families for hosting Sophia and members are looking forward to a return trip to Austria to visit Sophia.

At the end of July the club sent a junior team to the tag rugby heats in Ballymoney and it was a great success when they made it through to the Northern Ireland finals.

Junior tag rugby team who placed third at the Northern Ireland finals

It was the first time the club had got through to the finals and the members were delighted at this but even more pleased when the team placed third in all of Northern Ireland.

In August the club held their annual barbecue at Thomas Marshall’s shed with music by Madasafish.

This was a brilliant success and it was great to see all the hard work pay off.

Thanks to everyone who came and supported the club on the night and thanks are extended to all the past and present members who worked extremely hard on the night and in the weeks before to make sure all went according to plan.

Rachael Chesney and Kathryn Speers with Austrian exchangee Sophia Treffer

The club had their first summer daytrip this year and members headed to the Edge Watersports Centre in Coleraine to take part in the activities there.

An enjoyable day was had by everyone and members ended the day with a big feed at the Wild Duck.

On Tuesday September 5th the club began their winter programme with a games night followed by a barbecue at Gracehill Primary School.

It was great to see lots of returning faces as well as some new members.

Members at the Edge Watersports centre for the summer daytrip

It’s still not too late to join the club and it would be great to see even more new faces at the upcoming meeting.

For more details on meetings to come, check out the club’s Facebook page or text Rachel on 07715815065.

To raise money for the club’s charity of the year which is CRS Portglenone, members are holding a charity car wash on Saturday, September 30th from 8am at the car park beside the new health centre in Ahoghill.

While your car is being washed you can treat yourself to a breakfast bap and a cup of tea or coffee.

It would be great to see lots of people there supporting such a worthwhile charity.