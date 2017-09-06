Busy summer for Newtownards

Newtownards Young Farmers’ Club have had an exciting summer but members are gearing up for another eventful year.

Members had an enjoyable day out at Edge Water Sports centre, taking the course with much enthusiasm and not afraid to dive into the water.

Members of Newtownards YFC enjoying the summer fun and games

Keeping with the water theme the club would like to congratulate the junior team who completed the raft race.

No prizes were won but members had a great time and the raft surprisingly came back in one piece.

The club would also like to thank everyone who attended and supported the annual tractor run even though the weather conditions weren’t the greatest.

Finally Newtownards YFC would like to send a warm invitation to anyone who is interested in joining the club.

Newtownards YFC meets every second and fourth Wednesday in a month and is open to members from ages 12-30.

The first meeting starts on Wednesday 13th September 8pm at the club hall found on Victoria Avenue, Newtownards, for a fun and games night.

Newtownards YFC look forward to seeing you there.

If you need anymore information you can find the club on Facebook or you can contact club leader Joy Dalzell on 07788373025.