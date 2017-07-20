Busy summer for Randalstown YFC

Members of Randalstown Young Farmers’ Club are showing no signs of slowing down over the summer months as they travel to sports nights, barbecues, competitions and shows on a weekly basis.

The cast of ‘The Church Meeting’ took to the stage of Ballymoney High School for their one act performance in April.

Randalstown YFC Build It teams with their finished bird houses

The standard was high but Randalstown once again did not walk away empty handed being awarded best production, best set and second overall best performance.

Special mention also to Rachael Livingston and Jonny Gillespie who were both awarded merits for acting.

The club kicked off the sports nights for 2017 at Neilsbrook Community Centre with clubs travelling from various counties to take part in boys and girls football and tug of war competitions.

Well done to Ahoghill YFC girls, Finvoy YFC under 18 boys and Curragh YFC over 18 boys football teams who came first in their respective heats.

Randalstown YFC members who competed at the YFCU stock judging finals

Next on the club’s agenda was the start of show season with Balmoral show.

Wednesday saw the floral arts finals take place with the theme of ‘A Faraway place.’

Congratulations to Emma Mills who gained first place in the 12-14 age category and Jack Johnston who gained second place in the 21-25 age category.

Thursday was a busy day of competitions. David Thompson represented Co Antrim in the tractor handling competition, while the boys tug of war team pulled in this year’s novice section of the competition.

Randalstown YFC Senior girls who gained second place in the girls football finals at Balmoral Show

The senior girls team made it to Balmoral Show for a second year running and battled their way to the final where they competed against Gleno YFC.

The girls put up a fight but sadly lost in penalties and were awarded second place overall.

There may have not been any chicks at the show this year but Randalstown was the place to go for the annual boogie in the barn.

Over 900 people came along and partied into the night after a busy few days at the show.

Randalstown YFC members who attended Antrim Show launch 2017

Thanks to everyone who came along and supported this event, special thanks to the club committee and those who helped make the night a great success.

The club has been involved in several community events over the past few months.

Alongside the Duneane Primary School PTA, the club helped organise their tractor run which raised £2,050 for Alzheimer’s NI.

Members were on hand once again this year as part of Bank of Ireland’s Open Farm Weekend at Hillstown Farmshop helping with tractor rides, car parking and animals.

With Antrim Show just around the corner, members were asked along to support the launch evening at Shane’s Castle.

Members are looking forward to helping and competing in the various activities at the show once again in July.

Randalstown YFC member Emma Mills who gained first place 12-14 floral art final at Balmoral Show

After last year’s success, the club organised a tug-of-war evening as part of opening night of Randalstown civic week which was open to anyone in the community.

Congratulations to Glarryford YFC boys who were placed first overall.

Civic week continued with members taking part in the knockout competition and finale parade through the town.

The club meetings may have come to an end but members have been competing in various competitions including stock judging, build it heats and the John Bradley challenge.

Well done to those members who competed at the YFCU stock judging finals at Greenmount.

Special mention to Christy Hill who gained third place in the 12-14 dairy section and Leanne Nicholl placed fourth. Aaron McNeilly also gained fourth place in the 12-14 beef section.