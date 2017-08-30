Busy summer months for Dungiven Young Farmers

Dungiven YFC have had a great couple of months.

At the recent Northern Ireland stock judging finals held at Greenmount College in July Dungiven had great success.

Dungiven YFC's junior tag rugby team

Well done to all members who attended and took part.

Congratulations must go to three of the members who got placed: Louise Conn who was first in the sheep competition, John Baird who was second in the silage competition and James Purcell who was fourth in the beef competition.

Dungiven had a very successful day at Limavady Show which was held on 15th July. Members from the club took part in many different competitions throughout the day one of which was the Chairman’s Challenge.

This was a new competition this year which consisted of members getting a good soaking while trying to complete an obstacle course. Dungiven’s A team gained a respectable second place in this competition. #

Dungiven YFC members Louise Conn

Members also took part in both the boys and girls Tug of war competition. Both teams fought hard against the other teams. Well done to the girl’s team who were placed second.

Dungiven YFC also helped out with some stewarding and car parking which all went well. All in all everyone had a great day at the show.

Dungiven YFC also participated in the tag rugby Northern Ireland final heats at Ballymoney Rugby Club. Well done to both the junior and senior teams who played very well but unfortunately did not make it to the final but congratulations to the senior team who got the fair play award.

Dungiven YFC also supported neighbouring clubs by attending various sports nights throughout the summer.