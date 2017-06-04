Busy times for Collone YFC

Collone YFC has been busy over the last few months taking part in various competitions such as arts festival and stock judging.

At Balmoral Collone YFC had members in all finals including, girls football and tug of war, boys tug of war, sheep shearing, tractor handling and Can’t cook won’t cook.

In April, Collone YFC won ‘Most Amusing Moment’ at the arts festival gala.

At the AGM Collone YFC member James Speers was elected as YFCU president.

Judith McCombe received second in treasurer of the year, Elaine Crozier received third place in secretary of the year along with her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Congratulations on these three outstanding achievements.

A fun day was had at the junior day away at Lough Key in Co Roscommon, which the club hope now to make an annual event.

The club year was rounded up with the annual club dinner with many members getting rewarded for their hard work and participation with cups and certificates.

The club recently took part in Scarva Country Fair and are looking forward to the Armagh Show.

The club’s annual tractor run will be taking place on Sunday, August 27th, as well as the Hotel Hooley the following Saturday night (September 2nd).