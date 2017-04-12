Busy times for Glarryford YFC

Glarryford YFC have had an extremely busy end to March and beginning to April.

On Saturday, March 25th the club held their annual parents and friends evening at Clough Presbyterian Church.

Glarryford YFC's junior boys with stomachs full of nerves before the arts festival gala performance

This was an extremely enjoyable evening with the scandal let loose, arts festival performed, junior sketch displayed and the choir sang some lovely songs.

Refreshments were also provided for all of the faithful supporters.

Thanks must go to everyone who made the night possible, and those who have helped the club out on so many occasions over the past year!

The club would not be at the strength it is today without you all.

Glarryford YFC members brother and sister Catti and Gregg Armstrong

Next up was the YFCU Arts Festival Gala which saw members set off for Londonderry at 10am on Saturday, April 1st.

Storm ‘Geronimo’ blew the audience away at the YFCU arts festival gala 2017 and Glarryford YFC also picked up the award for best choreography.

A massive thank you must go to the club’s three amazing producers, Judy King, Jimmy King and Mellissa McComb.

Thanks must also go to the club’s sound man, backstage crew and drummer Johnny.

Gregg Armstrong and Adam Crawford kept busy doing makeup at the YFCU arts festival gala

From the smallest to the tallest on stage, Glarryford YFC all had a blast and enjoyed every minute of performing Geronimo.

Congratulations to all the clubs who performed, the standard was so high.

A special mention must go to Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club for winning best overall performance – very well deserved.

Next up in the Glarryford YFC diary was their annual church service which was held in Clough Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 9th.

Glarryford YFC members on the bus to Londonderry for the arts festival gala

The YFCU AGM and conference is fast approaching and the nerves are starting to build for active member Peter Alexander.

Peter is running for vice president of the YFCU at the forthcoming AGM and the club couldn’t be more proud.

Peter definitely didn’t take a back seat after two years of club leader and taking the club to the dizzy heights of YFCU Club Of The Year.

He puts his all in to everything he does and would be a great man to have on the YFCU presidential team.

Glarryford YFC are all 100%behind Peter, supporting him as he prepares to potentially take on this challenge.