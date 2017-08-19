Calling all young people from around the Mournes

Another exciting winter programme is about to begin for Mourne Young Farmers’ Club.

Starting on September 4th Mourne Young Farmers’ Club will launch their third year as a club.

Members of Mourne YFC

An exciting new and fresh programme has been designed for everyone from the age of 11 to 30.

Unsure what Mourne YFC is all about? Then come along on September 4th at 8pm in the Bracken Centre and all of your questions will be answered.

Mourne Young Farmers’ Club was formed in September 2015.

The club meet every other Monday at 8pm in Bracken Centre, Ballinran.

Members of Mourne YFC taking part in one of the club's many acitvities

The club is an organisation run by young people for young people.

The club’s new programme consists of many in hall meeting at the Bracken Centre as well as many out meetings that are a lot of fun as it let’s members to get out and meet more people.

The club offers a wide rage of activities and various competitions throughout the year. So whether you are 11 or 30 you will certainly be able to join in the fun.

Worried about being a farmer and not being able to join in? That is not the case as you do not have to be a farmer or come from a farming background to become a member of Mourne Young Farmers’ Club.

Members of Mourne YFC at their club hall

Some of the club competitions include stock judging, flower arranging, public speaking, group debating, machinery handling, football, tag rugby and much more.