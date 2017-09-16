Cappagh Young Farmers’ Club’s eventful summer

Cappagh YFC’s summer of events was fun packed and flat out when it all started out in June.

Charity work is key in Cappagh’s duty and this summer members helped out at Richard Beattie’s barbecue on Saturday 10th June.

A member of Cappagh YFC enjoying the summer fun

This was a night to be remembered as a huge sum of money was raised for brilliant causes, delicious food was devoured and a night of music and dancing went on into the morning light.

The first club event was a car treasure hunt on June 18th during which teams had to travel around the area in search of clues which led up to a grand prize at the end.

Cappagh YFC took part in the Omagh Show which was held on July 1st.

Club members achieving great results at the show:

Members of Cappagh YFC

Adam Wilson was placed first in the lawnmower race and Kerry Rea came second in floral arts.

In the tug of war competition Cappagh YFC’s under 18 war team won and the girl’s team came second.

And the club’s poster was awarded second place.

On Friday 14th July Cappagh YFC headed to the county knockout and tractor handling competitions.

Cappagh YFC took top place in the knockout with Adam Wilson being placed first in the tractor handling and Gillian Wilson coming in second.

A great performance by all members who took part in the competitions.

A bus to Ballymena was arranged on Saturday, 15th of July.

This was a night to hear Derek Ryan singing and to practice the dancing skills.

Cappagh YFC finished off the summer events with the wonderful wet knockout which was held on Friday, 11th August at Omagh Rugby Club.

This proved to be a night of great food, great competitors and great craic, with the overall winners being Newtownstewart YFC.

Finally the junior weekend was held on August 18th-20th.

This was held in Carlingford, with club member Jack Sterritt taking part.

Jack had a fantastic weekend with a great bunch of young farmers, making new friends and learning new skills along the way.

Cappagh YFC re-opened their club meetings on Wednesday, 13th September in Dunmullan Hall at 7.45pm. New members are very welcome.

For further information contact: Alan, club leader, on 07508 576214 or Natalie, club secretary, on 07825 848302.