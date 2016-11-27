Christmas ‘Know Your Neighbour’ toy campaign launch by president

As part of the successful Calor ‘Know Your Neighbour’ campaign, YFCU President Roberta Simmons, is calling on all clubs to make Saturday 10th December a special day for disadvantaged children in their area.

Roberta has asked each YFCU member to buy a small gift for a child aged from 0-16 years old. Then on Saturday 10th December there will be a Northern Ireland wide hand over of gifts when each county will hold an event to hand over the gifts that have been collected to their chosen charities. The aim of the campaign is to bring the community together and help those in need. Last year the Know Your Neighbour campaign was a great success and connected YFCU members to their local community, helping spread the festive spirit.

Roberta commented: “Last year I decided to run a Christmas toy appeal as part of the Calor ‘Know Your Neighbour’ campaign with the help of all the Counties, and what a difference we made. This year I would ask all YFCU members to add some special youngsters to their Christmas shopping list. When you buy gifts for loved ones and friends, please add another gift – for a child, up to the age of 16. Last Christmas we helped thousands of children by giving the presents to a range of charities, chosen by each county committee. This year each County again will run their own county event and distribute the presents to their chosen charities. All the events throughout the six Counties will be held on the morning of Saturday 10th December 2016.”

Roberta continued: “Christmas can be a time of stress and isolation, but this appeal helps strengthen communities and raise aspirations, making Christmas special for those less fortunate and fits superbly with our ‘Know Your Neighbour’ campaign. I believe that every child deserves a new gift at Christmas and all donations however big or small will be welcomed. Donations should be new and unwrapped and we are unable to accept food items or second hand gifts as presents. I would like to remind our members that by donating a gift to the appeal they will be helping to make Christmas special for children in their community.”

For more information on the county events that will be held on Saturday 10th December please contact your local club or county secretary.