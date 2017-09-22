City of Derry YFC kick of new year

City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club kicked off their winter programme with welcoming 16 new members to their first meeting on Monday 11th September.

It was great to also see lots of returning members back as well.

The night kicked off with getting to know one another followed by balancing a Jaffa Cake on your forehead and trying to get it into your mouth without touching the Jaffa Cake with your hands, Hungry Hippos, helicopter game, balloon tied round your ankle and try pop other people’s balloons etc.

Interested in joining City of Derry YFC? Are you aged between 12 - 30? Interested in meeting new people? Learning new skills? Get the opportunity to travel? Take part in competitions? And have some fun? Then why not join City of Derry YFC.

Make your mark in City of Derry YFC. Get involved, get active and reap the rewards.

The next club meeting is Monday 25th September and will be held in Lisneal College 7.45pm and will be a night of bubble ball.

For more information please contact the ‘ City of Derry YFC’ Facebook page, club secretary on 07708597016 or club leader Gordon Crockett on 07902857908.