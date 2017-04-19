City of Derry YFC spring into action

City of Derry YFC have a busy few months ahead. Members are being kept busy with taking part in the one act drama held in Ballymoney High School on Monday, April 24th.

Members are getting trained up for ladies five-a-side football and also tug o’ war for Thursday, May 11th at the Balmoral Show.

Lynne Montgomery (City of Derry YFC club secretary), Ivan Parkhill (director of County Comes to City) and Gordon Crockett (City of Derry YFC club leader)

City of Derry YFC are also looking forward to helping out with other various charities such as Marie Curie Cancer Care at Northern Ireland’s biggest country event held in Ebrington Square, Londonderry.

This big event will be happening on Saturday, July 1st and features three great country stars: Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Barry Kirwan.

If you wish to purchase any tickets for the event or for any other information, please get in contact club secretary Lynne Montgomery on 07514032845 or club leader Gordon Crockett or 07902857908 or message the City of Derry YFC Facebook page.