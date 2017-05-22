Club meetings, outings and competitions galore for City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club

It’s been a busy few months for City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club packed with club meetings, outings and competitions.

March saw top officials gain top places at County Londonderry Efficiency night.

Members enjoying the tour around Loughswilly Lifeboat Centre

Lynne Montgomery was placed first in the top secretary competition, Gordon Crockett was was placed third in the top club leader competition, Joel Eakin was placed third in the top treasurer competition and Emma Montgomery was placed second in the top PRO competition.

On March 28th three members from the club headed to the demonstration presentation final and Lynne Montgomery came home with first place in the 18-21 category.

April began with six club members stewarding at the arts festival gala in the Millenium Forum followed by a disco in the City Hotel.

Twelve keen enthuastic members then ventured to the Co Londonderry dairy stockjudging heats which were held in Coleraine with two of them getting placed, Matthew McCorkell was placed first in the 14-16 category Lynne Montgomery was placed second in the 18-21 category.

Lewis Crockett, Emma Duffy, Gordon Crockett and Thompson silage sponsor at the Co Londonderry stockjudging and silage assessment

There was 10 members from City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club at the annual AGM and conference held in the Armagh City Hotel.

The theme for the Friday night disco was “Beside the YF seaside” and members dressed up as City of Derry lifeguards.

At the AGM and conference the YFCU president James Speers announced his theme for this year “Members Success”.

On the Saturday was the AGM brought further success for club secretary Lynne Montgomery who was awarded second in the top secretary competition overall.

Members have worked tirelessly from February to April to get prepared for their one act drama which was held at Ballymoney High School.

To celebrate all the hard work over the past few months that went into the scenery and practices for the one act drama eight members travelled to the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena for the drama dinner.

Unfortunately no prizes were lifted but a great night was had by all.

Tickets are selling fast for Country Comes to City on Saturday, July 1st at Ebrington Square with three of the top country singers, Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Barry Kirwan.

Tickets are on sale at £20 and are available from club secretary Lynne Montgomery.

Members look forward to the busy summer season of sports nights, competitions and barbecue.

To find out more information about what City of Derry YFC have coming up in the next few months keep updated with the City of Derry YFC Facebook page or contact club secretary Lynne Montgomery on 07514032845.