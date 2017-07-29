Co Antrim competitions at the Ballymena Show

Well done to all the YFCU members from Co Antrim who took part in the hockey, tractor handling, ladies jeep challenge and the novelty competition at the recent Ballymena Show.
Congratulations to the following winners from the show.
The results were as follows:
Boys hockey
1st - Moycraig YFC
2nd - Lylehill YFC
3rd - Kilraughts YFC
Junior girls hockey
1st - Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd - Randalstown YFC
3rd - Straid YFC
Senior girls hockey
1st - Kilraughts YFC
2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd - Glarryford YFC
Tractor handling
1st - Randalstown YFC
2nd - Ahoghill YFC
3rd - Holestone YFC
Ladies jeep challenge
1st - Randalstown YFC
2nd - Glarryford YFC
3rd - Lisnamurrican YFC
Novelty competition
1st - Lylehill YFC
Joint 2nd - Randalstown YFC and Straid YFC
3rd - Finvoy YFC
On Saturday, May 27th 2017 Ahoghill YFC member Hannah McLarnin was announced as the Ballymena Show Queen
Well done to all the clubs for taking part in the knockout challenge and the tug of war.
Congratulations to the following winners.
Knock out
1st - Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd - Glarryford YFC
Boys tug of war
1st - Straid YFC
2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC
Girls tug of war
2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC
Ballymoney Show NI Football and tug of war competition: Well done to all the teams who took part and congratulations to the following winners:
Junior boys football
1st - Gleno Valley YFC
2nd - Kilraughts YFC
3rd - Moycraig YFC
Senior boys football
1st - Kilraughts YFC
2nd - Finvoy YFC
3rd - Gleno Valley YFC
Junior girls football
1st - Randalstown YFC
2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd - Holestone YFC
Senior girls football
1st - Gleno Valley YFC
2nd - Straid YFC
3rd - Lisnamurrican YFC
Boys tug of war
1st - Straid YFC
2nd - Glarryford YFC
3rd - Randalstown YFC
Girls tug of war
1st - Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd - Randalstown YFC
