Co Antrim competitions at the Ballymena Show

Well done to all the YFCU members from Co Antrim who took part in the hockey, tractor handling, ladies jeep challenge and the novelty competition at the recent Ballymena Show.

Congratulations to the following winners from the show.

The results were as follows:

Boys hockey

1st - Moycraig YFC

2nd - Lylehill YFC

3rd - Kilraughts YFC

Junior girls hockey

1st - Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd - Randalstown YFC

3rd - Straid YFC

Senior girls hockey

1st - Kilraughts YFC

2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd - Glarryford YFC

Tractor handling

1st - Randalstown YFC

2nd - Ahoghill YFC

3rd - Holestone YFC

Ladies jeep challenge

1st - Randalstown YFC

2nd - Glarryford YFC

3rd - Lisnamurrican YFC

Novelty competition

1st - Lylehill YFC

Joint 2nd - Randalstown YFC and Straid YFC

3rd - Finvoy YFC

On Saturday, May 27th 2017 Ahoghill YFC member Hannah McLarnin was announced as the Ballymena Show Queen

Well done to all the clubs for taking part in the knockout challenge and the tug of war.

Congratulations to the following winners.

Knock out

1st - Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd - Glarryford YFC

Boys tug of war

1st - Straid YFC

2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC

Girls tug of war

2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC

Ballymoney Show NI Football and tug of war competition: Well done to all the teams who took part and congratulations to the following winners:

Junior boys football

1st - Gleno Valley YFC

2nd - Kilraughts YFC

3rd - Moycraig YFC

Senior boys football

1st - Kilraughts YFC

2nd - Finvoy YFC

3rd - Gleno Valley YFC

Junior girls football

1st - Randalstown YFC

2nd - Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd - Holestone YFC

Senior girls football

1st - Gleno Valley YFC

2nd - Straid YFC

3rd - Lisnamurrican YFC

Boys tug of war

1st - Straid YFC

2nd - Glarryford YFC

3rd - Randalstown YFC

Girls tug of war

1st - Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd - Randalstown YFC