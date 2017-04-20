Co Antrim dairy stock judging heats

The YFCU’s annual dairy stock judging county and area heats, run in association with Ulster Bank have taken place at farms throughout Northern Ireland.

The Co Antrim heats were held on Thursday 6th April at the Patterson farm in Ballyclare.

The dairy judges were Rodger McCracken, Stewart Baxter, Norman McNaugher, Clarence Calderwood and Gaston Wallace.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank the Patterson family for hosting this event and to the sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank that came on the night Lynda Esler.

The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:

Co Antrim

Age group 12-14

1st Robyn Marshall, Holestone YFC

2nd Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC

3rd Christy Hill, Randalstown YFC

4th Leanne Nicholl, Randalstown YFC

Age Ggroup 14-16

1st Annalea Crooks, Lisnamurrican YFC

Joint 2nd Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC, Robbie O’Neill, Lisnamurrican YFC, Ewan Johnston, Glarryford YFC

Age group 16-18

1st Philip Beattie, Finvoy YFC

2nd Jack Patterson, Holestone YFC

3rd Michael Forsythe, Straid YFC

4th Ben Martin, Lisnamurrican YFC

Age group 18-21

1st Mitchell Park, Glarryford YFC

2nd Andrew White, Kells & Connor YFC

3rd Cathy Reid, Glarryford YFC

4th Alan Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

Age group 21-25

1st Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC

2nd Jason Clyde, Finvoy YFC

3rd Ross Lorimer, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Paul Allen, Randalstown YFC

Age Ggroup 25-30

1st David Dunlop, Finvoy YFC

Joint 2nd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC and Robert Weatherup, Gleno Valley YFC

4th Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC

All those members placed will now attend the stock judging finals which will be held on Thursday 6th July, 2017 (venue TBC).