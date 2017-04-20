Co Antrim dairy stock judging heats

The YFCU’s annual dairy stock judging county and area heats, run in association with Ulster Bank have taken place at farms throughout Northern Ireland.
The Co Antrim heats were held on Thursday 6th April at the Patterson farm in Ballyclare.
The dairy judges were Rodger McCracken, Stewart Baxter, Norman McNaugher, Clarence Calderwood and Gaston Wallace.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank the Patterson family for hosting this event and to the sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank that came on the night Lynda Esler.
The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:
Co Antrim
Age group 12-14
1st Robyn Marshall, Holestone YFC
2nd Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC
3rd Christy Hill, Randalstown YFC
4th Leanne Nicholl, Randalstown YFC
Age Ggroup 14-16
1st Annalea Crooks, Lisnamurrican YFC
Joint 2nd Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC, Robbie O’Neill, Lisnamurrican YFC, Ewan Johnston, Glarryford YFC
Age group 16-18
1st Philip Beattie, Finvoy YFC
2nd Jack Patterson, Holestone YFC
3rd Michael Forsythe, Straid YFC
4th Ben Martin, Lisnamurrican YFC
Age group 18-21
1st Mitchell Park, Glarryford YFC
2nd Andrew White, Kells & Connor YFC
3rd Cathy Reid, Glarryford YFC
4th Alan Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
Age group 21-25
1st Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC
2nd Jason Clyde, Finvoy YFC
3rd Ross Lorimer, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Paul Allen, Randalstown YFC
Age Ggroup 25-30
1st David Dunlop, Finvoy YFC
Joint 2nd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC and Robert Weatherup, Gleno Valley YFC
4th Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC
All those members placed will now attend the stock judging finals which will be held on Thursday 6th July, 2017 (venue TBC).