The Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Monday, June 12th at Markethill Mart.
The judges were Brian Cromie, John Moore, Philip Reid, John Warnock and Drew Cowan.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Markethill Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank James Fox, who attended on the night.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th at Greenmount.
The results are as follows:
Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging heats results
Beef results
12-14
1st Matthew Scott, Bleary YFC
2nd James Wilson, Collone YFC
3rd Joshua Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC
4th Ian Kennedy, Collone YFC
14-16
1st Matthew Lavery, Bleary YFC
2nd Bobby Wilson, Collone YFC
3rd Hannah Gibson, Newtownhamilton YFC
4th Kris Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC
16-18
1st Chloe Hawthorne, Collone YFC
2nd Nathan Hyland, Bleary YFC
3rd Abby Morton, Bleary YFC
4th Sarah Spence, Bleary YFC
18-21
1st Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
2nd Ashleigh Johnston, Collone YFC
3rd David Scott, Collone YFC
4th Matthew Livingstone, Collone YFC
21-25
1st Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC
2nd Elaine Crozier, Collone YFC
3rd Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC
4th Christopher Fletcher, Collone YFC
25-30
1st Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC
2nd Joseph Black, Collone YFC
Sheep Results
12-14
1st Gareth McDowell, Newtownhamilton YFC
Joint 2nd Sarah Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC and James Wilson, Collone YFC
3rd Matthew Scott, Bleary YFC
14-16
1st Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC
2nd Hannah Hughes, Newtownhamilton YFC
3rd Ben Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC
4th Katie McCullough, Mountnorris YFC
16-18
1st Abby Morton, Bleary YFC
2nd Nathan Hyland, Bleary YFC
3rd Lauren McRoberts, Bleary YFC
4th Sarah Spence, Bleary YFC
18-21
1st Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
2nd David Scott, Collone YFC
3rd Sam Marshall, Mountnorris YFC
4th Matthew Livingstone, Collone YFC
21-25
1st Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC
2nd Elaine Crozier, Collone YFC
3rd Brooks Allen, Collone YFC
4th Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC
25-30
1st Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC
2nd Joseph Black, Collone YFC