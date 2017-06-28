The Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Monday, June 12th at Markethill Mart.

The judges were Brian Cromie, John Moore, Philip Reid, John Warnock and Drew Cowan.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Markethill Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank James Fox, who attended on the night.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th at Greenmount.

The results are as follows:

Co Armagh beef and sheep stock judging heats results

Beef results

12-14

1st Matthew Scott, Bleary YFC

2nd James Wilson, Collone YFC

3rd Joshua Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC

4th Ian Kennedy, Collone YFC

14-16

1st Matthew Lavery, Bleary YFC

2nd Bobby Wilson, Collone YFC

3rd Hannah Gibson, Newtownhamilton YFC

4th Kris Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC

16-18

1st Chloe Hawthorne, Collone YFC

2nd Nathan Hyland, Bleary YFC

3rd Abby Morton, Bleary YFC

4th Sarah Spence, Bleary YFC

18-21

1st Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

2nd Ashleigh Johnston, Collone YFC

3rd David Scott, Collone YFC

4th Matthew Livingstone, Collone YFC

21-25

1st Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC

2nd Elaine Crozier, Collone YFC

3rd Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC

4th Christopher Fletcher, Collone YFC

25-30

1st Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC

2nd Joseph Black, Collone YFC

Sheep Results

12-14

1st Gareth McDowell, Newtownhamilton YFC

Joint 2nd Sarah Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC and James Wilson, Collone YFC

3rd Matthew Scott, Bleary YFC

14-16

1st Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC

2nd Hannah Hughes, Newtownhamilton YFC

3rd Ben Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC

4th Katie McCullough, Mountnorris YFC

16-18

1st Abby Morton, Bleary YFC

2nd Nathan Hyland, Bleary YFC

3rd Lauren McRoberts, Bleary YFC

4th Sarah Spence, Bleary YFC

18-21

1st Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

2nd David Scott, Collone YFC

3rd Sam Marshall, Mountnorris YFC

4th Matthew Livingstone, Collone YFC

21-25

1st Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC

2nd Elaine Crozier, Collone YFC

3rd Brooks Allen, Collone YFC

4th Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC

25-30

1st Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC

2nd Joseph Black, Collone YFC