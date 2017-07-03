The Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 13th at Downpatrick Mart.
The judges were David Matthews, Basil Doherty, George Clements, Davy Dodds, Stephen McCollam and John Martin.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Downpatrick Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Fintan Murray who attended on the night.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.
The results are as follows:
Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heats results
Beef results
12-14
1st Nicola Murray, Rathfriland YFC
2nd Adam McCracken, Newtownards YFC
3rd Jonathan Lemon, Ballywalter YFC
4th Stuart Kennedy, Ballywalter YFC
14-16
1st Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone & Magherally YFC
2nd Jenny Hogg, Killinchy YFC
3rd Henry McCracken, Ballywalter YFC
4th Emily Harris, Killinchy YFC
16-18
1st Louise McAnea, Killinchy YFC
2nd Anna Hogg, Killinchy YFC
3rd Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards YFC
4th Josh Robinson, Newtownards YFC
18-21
1st Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC
2nd Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC
3rd Courtney Fee, Spa YFC
4th Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC
21-25
1st David Young, Spa YFC
2nd Timothy Savage, A&M YFC
3rd James Carlisle, Spa YFC
4th Jane Patton, Newtownards YFC
25-30
1st Michael Woodrow, Spa YFC
2nd Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC
3rd Nathan McFarlane, Ballymiscaw YFC
4th Stuart Cromie, A&M YFC
Sheep results
12-14
1st Daniel Ross, Newtownards YFC
2nd Hannah Martin, Annaclone & Magherally YFC
3rd Bradley Dugan, Moneyrea YFC
4th Erin Warden, Newtownards YFC
14-16
1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC
2nd Lauren Megaw, Rathfriland YFC
3rd Jenny Hogg, Killinchy YFC
4th David Dugan, Moneyrea YFC
16-18
1st Lewis Rodgers, Spa YFC
2nd Anna Hogg, Killinchy YFC
3rd Kirsty Burrows, Spa YFC
4th Scott Connolly, Spa YFC
18-21
1st Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC
2nd Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC
3rd Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC
4th Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC
21-25
1st David Young, Spa YFC
2nd James Carlisle, Spa YFC
3rd Philip Donaldson, Donaghadee YFC
4th Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC
25-30
1st Sam McConnell, Spa YFC
2nd Stuart Cromie, Annaclone & Magherally YFC
3rd David Dodd, Spa YFC
4th Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC