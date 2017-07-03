The Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Tuesday, June 13th at Downpatrick Mart.

The judges were David Matthews, Basil Doherty, George Clements, Davy Dodds, Stephen McCollam and John Martin.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Downpatrick Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Fintan Murray who attended on the night.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.

The results are as follows:

Co Down beef and sheep stock judging heats results

Beef results

12-14

1st Nicola Murray, Rathfriland YFC

2nd Adam McCracken, Newtownards YFC

3rd Jonathan Lemon, Ballywalter YFC

4th Stuart Kennedy, Ballywalter YFC

14-16

1st Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

2nd Jenny Hogg, Killinchy YFC

3rd Henry McCracken, Ballywalter YFC

4th Emily Harris, Killinchy YFC

16-18

1st Louise McAnea, Killinchy YFC

2nd Anna Hogg, Killinchy YFC

3rd Rebecca McBratney, Newtownards YFC

4th Josh Robinson, Newtownards YFC

18-21

1st Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

2nd Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC

3rd Courtney Fee, Spa YFC

4th Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

21-25

1st David Young, Spa YFC

2nd Timothy Savage, A&M YFC

3rd James Carlisle, Spa YFC

4th Jane Patton, Newtownards YFC

25-30

1st Michael Woodrow, Spa YFC

2nd Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC

3rd Nathan McFarlane, Ballymiscaw YFC

4th Stuart Cromie, A&M YFC

Sheep results

12-14

1st Daniel Ross, Newtownards YFC

2nd Hannah Martin, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

3rd Bradley Dugan, Moneyrea YFC

4th Erin Warden, Newtownards YFC

14-16

1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC

2nd Lauren Megaw, Rathfriland YFC

3rd Jenny Hogg, Killinchy YFC

4th David Dugan, Moneyrea YFC

16-18

1st Lewis Rodgers, Spa YFC

2nd Anna Hogg, Killinchy YFC

3rd Kirsty Burrows, Spa YFC

4th Scott Connolly, Spa YFC

18-21

1st Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

2nd Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

3rd Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC

4th Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC

21-25

1st David Young, Spa YFC

2nd James Carlisle, Spa YFC

3rd Philip Donaldson, Donaghadee YFC

4th Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC

25-30

1st Sam McConnell, Spa YFC

2nd Stuart Cromie, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

3rd David Dodd, Spa YFC

4th Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC