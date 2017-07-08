Co Down YFC members make Air Ambulance NI donation

Back in April 22 members of Co Down Young Farmers took part in the Chairman’s Challenge which was a 22 mile Mourne Wall Walk to help raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The 22 members of Co Down YFC who took part in the walk were guests at Air Ambulance NI open day which was held at the Maze Site/Long Kesh on Saturday, July 1st, during which a presentation was made of the funds which were raised as part of the Chairman’s Challenge.

Co Down YFC members Alison Rea, Jonathan Sleator, James Gilpin and Nathan McFarlane

Northern Ireland was previously the only area in the UK without such a service.

Northern Ireland’s first ever air ambulance costs around £2 million a year to keep flying, receiving no funding from central government for emergency missions.

Co Down YFC members were therefore delighted to be supporting such a vital service.

The cheque for £3,500 was presented to trustee Rodney Connor by outgoing county chair Jonathan Sleator along with participants and the support team members.

Outgoing county chair Jonathan Sleator with the cheque which was presented to Air Ambulance NI

All the club members would like to thank the Air Ambulance NI for their kind hospitality at the event and would also extend their thanks to all who supported them to raise these much needed funds.