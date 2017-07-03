The Co Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Wednesday, June 21st at Tom Topping’s farm in Coleraine.
The judges were Desmond Fulton, Thomas Moorehead, Joe Bamford, Paul Taylor, Sandra Hunter, Richard McGinley, William King and Ian McCaughern.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Tom Topping for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Lynda Esler who attended on the night.
The top competitors placed from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.
The results are as follows:
Co. Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats results
Beef results
12-14
1st Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC
2nd Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC
3rd Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
4th Russell Kelly, City of Derry YFC
14-16
1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
3rd Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC
4th Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC
16-18
1st Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
2nd Chloe Miller, Dungiven YFC
3rd Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
4th Robert Mullan, Dungiven YFC
18-21
1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC
3rd Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
4th James Topping, Garvagh YFC
21-25
1st James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
2nd Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
4th Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC
5th Melissa Millar, Kilrea YFC
25-30
1st Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC
2nd Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
3rd Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
4th Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC
Sheep results
12-14
1st Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC
2nd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC
3rd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC
4th Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
14- 16
1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC
3rd Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
4th Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC
16-18
1st Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
2nd Ryan Kelly, City of Derry YFC
3rd Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
4th Shannon Kirkpatrick, Kilrea YFC
18-21
1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Jordan McCafferty, Garvagh YFC
3rd Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC
4th Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC
21-25
1st Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC
3rd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
4th Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC
25-30
1st Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
2nd Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC
3rd Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC
4th Ian Brown, Moneymore YFC