The Co Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Wednesday, June 21st at Tom Topping’s farm in Coleraine.

The judges were Desmond Fulton, Thomas Moorehead, Joe Bamford, Paul Taylor, Sandra Hunter, Richard McGinley, William King and Ian McCaughern.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Tom Topping for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Lynda Esler who attended on the night.

The top competitors placed from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 6th in Greenmount.

The results are as follows:

Co. Londonderry beef and sheep stock judging heats results

Beef results

12-14

1st Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC

2nd Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC

3rd Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

4th Russell Kelly, City of Derry YFC

14-16

1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

3rd Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC

4th Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC

16-18

1st Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

2nd Chloe Miller, Dungiven YFC

3rd Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

4th Robert Mullan, Dungiven YFC

18-21

1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC

3rd Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

4th James Topping, Garvagh YFC

21-25

1st James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

2nd Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

4th Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC

5th Melissa Millar, Kilrea YFC

25-30

1st Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC

2nd Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

3rd Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

4th Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC

Sheep results

12-14

1st Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC

2nd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC

3rd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC

4th Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

14- 16

1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC

3rd Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

4th Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC

16-18

1st Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

2nd Ryan Kelly, City of Derry YFC

3rd Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

4th Shannon Kirkpatrick, Kilrea YFC

18-21

1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Jordan McCafferty, Garvagh YFC

3rd Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC

4th Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC

21-25

1st Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC

3rd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

4th Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC

25-30

1st Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

2nd Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC

3rd Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC

4th Ian Brown, Moneymore YFC