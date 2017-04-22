Co Londonderry dairy stock judging heats

The YFCU’s annual dairy stock judging county and area heats, run in association with Ulster Bank have taken place at farms throughout Northern Ireland.

The Co Londonderry heats were held on Wednesday 5th April at Kenny Watson’s farm in Coleraine.

The dairy judges William King, Jimmy King, Keith McNeil, William Crawford, Jonny Lyons and William Chestnutt.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Kenny Watson for hosting this event and to the sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank that came on the night Rhonda McClelland. The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:

Co Londonderry

Age group 12-14

1st Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC

2nd Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC

3rd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC

4th Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC

Age group 14-16

1st Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC

2nd Matthew McCorkell, City of Derry YFC

3rd Chloe Millar, Coleraine YFC

Joint 4th Kirsten Henry, Moneymore YFC and Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

Age group 16-18

1st Chloe Millar, Dungivan YFC

2nd Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

3rd Joanna Mullan, Dungiven YFC

4th Alistair Black, Garvagh YFC

Age group 18-21

1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

3rd Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC

4th Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC

Age Group 21-25

1st Steven Moore, Coleraine YFC

2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC

4th Andrew McNaughter, Garvagh YFC

Age group 25-30

1st Philip Henry, Coleraine YFC

2nd Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC

3rd John Cochrane, Coleraine YFC

4th William Bolton, Curragh YFC

All those members placed will now attend the stock judging finals which will be held on Thursday 6th July, 2017 (venue TBC).