Co Tyrone YFC celebrate year of success at efficiency awards

On Saturday, March 4th 2017, members from all 10 Young Farmers’ Clubs across Co Tyrone, headed to the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, for the annual efficiency awards, kindly sponsored by Foyle Meats, Omagh.

A great night was had by all and congratulations must go to all prizewinners.

Junior and senior member of the Year, Lynsay Hawkes and Emma Gibson with judges Charlotte and Stuart

This night was provided to recognise the hard work and success of the clubs and office bearers within Co Tyrone YFCs.

Many thanks must go to the efficiency judges, Danielle Black and Jackie Hamilton, who spent numerous nights travelling the back roads of Co Tyrone to attend all 10 clubs meetings, judging the office bearers and the club meetings.

Also, big thanks to Stuart Mills and Charlotte Linton for judging the senior and junior members of the year as this was not an easy task.

Thanks must also go to photographer, Terence McGlaughlin, the Royal Hotel for the use of their premises, Foyle Meats for their continued sponsorship and all the members who attended; it was great to see all 10 clubs within the county being represented.

Top club treasurer Mark Hamilton (Derg Valley YFC), with third placed Scott Sawyers (Seskinore YFC), judge, Jackie Hamilton and a representative from Foyle Meats, Omagh (sponsors). Missing from picture is Kyle Arnold, second placed (Cappagh YFC)

Finally, a huge thanks must go to county office bearers (Rebecca Mulligan, Peter Smith, Robert Keatley and Natalie Burrows) for organising such a great night.

The results were as follows:

Junior quiz – Cappagh YFC

Senior quiz – Cappagh YFC

Top club secretary, Kerry Rea (Cappagh YFC) with second Emma Gibson (Trillick and District YFC) and third Lynsay Hawkes (Seskinore YFC). Pictured with Jackie Hamilton (judge) and a representative from Foyle Meats Omagh (sponsors)

Under 18 Indoor Football – Trillick and District YFC

Junior Member of the Year: Emma Gibson, Trillick and District YFC

Senior member of the year: Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

Top club leader:

Top club leader, Adam Wilson (Cappagh YFC), with second Robert Keatley (Derg Valley YFC) and third Bryan McKinley (Trillick and District YFC). Pictured with Jackie Hamilton (judge) and a representative from Foyle Meats Omagh (sponsors)

1st, Adam Wilson, Cappagh YFC, 2nd, Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC, and 3rd, Bryan McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

Top club secretary:

1st, Kerry Rea, Cappagh YFC, 2nd, Emma Gibson, Trillick and District YFC, and 3rd, Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

Top club treasurer:

1st, Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC, 2nd, Kyle Arnold, Cappagh YFC, and 3rd, Scott Sawyers, Seskinore YFC

Top club PRO:

Senior quiz winners, Cappagh YFC. Back row, from left, Craig Burrows and James McCay, Front from left, Matthew Wilson and Nathan Moore

1st, Laura Sproule, Trillick and District YFC, 2nd, Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC, and 3rd, Sophie Smyth, Seskinore YFC

Top club:

1st, Derg Valley YFC, 2nd, Trillick and District YFC, and 3rd, Cappagh YFC

l Click on www.farminglife.com for more photographs from the Co Tyrone efficiency awards night

Junior quiz winners Cappagh YFC. Pictured are Alan Fleming, Troy Booth, Rachel Jones and Natalie Burrows. Missing from picture is Bethany Swann

Co Tyrone YFC office bearers: (Seated from left) Rebecca Mulligan, secretary (Clogher Valley YFC), Natalie Burrows, PRO (Cappagh YFC), (standing from left) Robert Keatley, treasurer (Derg Valley YFC) and Peter Smith, county chairman (Derg Valley YFC)