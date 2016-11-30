Co Tyrone Young Farmers celebrate a year of success

On Friday 14th October 2016, Co Tyrone YFC held their annual County Dinner in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

With music by the ‘bleedin’ cowboys’, a great night was had by all members who attended. It was great to see all 10 clubs within the county being represented.

Becky Ewing and Jodie Brown from Seskinore YFC enjoying the county dinner

Huge congratulations must go to all those who picked up a prize on the night.

Many thanks must go to past UFU president Ian Marshall for being the guest speaker on the night, to the Silverbirch Hotel for the use of their premises and for their continued sponsorship of the superclub competition, to Dessie Murray for his continued sponsorship and judging of the Miss Tyrone competition, to Terence McLaughlin for taking the photographs on the night and to all those who attended and helped to make the night a great success.

Thanks are also extended to club officers Peter Smith, Rebecca Mulligan and Robert Keatley for organising such a brilliant night and for all the help and support that they have offered.

Huge congratulations to all those to picked up awards including:

Clogher Valley YFC

Derg Valley YFC - Superclub 2016.

James McKelvey, Newtownstewart- Members Member 2016.

Victoria Calvert, Castlecaufield - Miss Tyrone 2016.

Cappagh YFC

Co Tyrone office bearers, pictured with guest speaker Mr Ian Marshall and his wife, celebrating the successes of the 10 Co Tyrone clubs at the annual county dinner in the Silverbirch Hotel