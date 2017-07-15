Coleraine YFC hold treasure hunt and re-opening of hall

On June 14th Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club held their charity treasure hunt and opening of their renovated club hall.

The club were overwhelmed by the support they received for this event.

Member of Coleraine YFC presenting a cheque to YFCU CEO Michael Reid on behalf of Meningitis Research

Over 30 cars headed off on the treasure hunt and numerous people joined the club for refreshments in the hall.

A massive thank you to each and every one who came along to support.

A special mention to Joan Baird, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, for coming along to do the official business of re-opening the club hall and to Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster CEO Michael Reid who came along to accept the donation of £400 to Meningitis Research.

Thank you also goes to Graham and Olive Wallace who prepared the hunt and congratulations to Betty Loughery and company on gaining first place and to the Moore family who were a close second place.

Coleraine YFC treasure hunt prize winners

It’s been a long few years but Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club have made it.

Thank you to everyone who has supported the club along the way with their generous donations, without you this achievement would not have been possible.