Coleraine YFC host annual parents’ night and prizegiving

Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club concluded their winter programme with the club’s annual parents’ night and prizegiving in Portrush Town Hall at the end of March.

YFCU vice president James Speers was welcomed along as guest speaker for the evening.

Members of Coleraine YFC at their parents' night

Members entertained the audience with a selection of plays, public speaking, games and several choral pieces.

Numerous members were awarded with their proficiency badges and individual prizes as follows:

Valerie Cochrane Cup for U18 craft

1st – Sarah and Amy Smyth

2nd – Paul Adams and Maxine Smyth

3rd – Cara Millar

William King Cup for over 18 craft

1st – Ruth Adams

2nd – Claire Adams

3rd – Rebecca Lamont and Joanne Smyth

Henry Cup for girls competitions

1st - Ruth Adams

2nd - Sarah Smyth

3rd – Amy Smyth, Cara Millar, Joanne Smyth and Maxine Smyth

McNaugher Cup for under 18 endeavour

1st – Sarah Smyth

Joint 2nd – Cara Millar and Amy Smyth

Lynn Cup for stockjudging

1st – Ryan Adams

2nd – Paul Adams

3rd – Russell Smyth, Joanne Smyth, Cara Millar and Sarah Smyth

Victor Ramsey cup for COE participation

1st – Ryan Adams

2nd – Paul Adams

3rd - Ruth Adams

J R Jackson Cup over 18 most active member

1st – Ryan Adams

2nd – Ruth Adams

3rd – Claire Adams

Stevenson Cup – Most improved member

1st – Robert Fulton

Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club would like to take this opportunity to pass on their thanks to the various judges and tutors who have given up their time throughout the year to ensure the club was kept on top of their game and to all the parents and friends of the club, whose ongoing support is second to none.