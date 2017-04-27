Coleraine YFC host annual parents’ night and prizegiving

Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club concluded their winter programme with the club’s annual parents’ night and prizegiving in Portrush Town Hall at the end of March.
YFCU vice president James Speers was welcomed along as guest speaker for the evening.
Members entertained the audience with a selection of plays, public speaking, games and several choral pieces.
Numerous members were awarded with their proficiency badges and individual prizes as follows:
Valerie Cochrane Cup for U18 craft
1st – Sarah and Amy Smyth
2nd – Paul Adams and Maxine Smyth
3rd – Cara Millar
William King Cup for over 18 craft
1st – Ruth Adams
2nd – Claire Adams
3rd – Rebecca Lamont and Joanne Smyth
Henry Cup for girls competitions
1st - Ruth Adams
2nd - Sarah Smyth
3rd – Amy Smyth, Cara Millar, Joanne Smyth and Maxine Smyth
McNaugher Cup for under 18 endeavour
1st – Sarah Smyth
Joint 2nd – Cara Millar and Amy Smyth
Lynn Cup for stockjudging
1st – Ryan Adams
2nd – Paul Adams
3rd – Russell Smyth, Joanne Smyth, Cara Millar and Sarah Smyth
Victor Ramsey cup for COE participation
1st – Ryan Adams
2nd – Paul Adams
3rd - Ruth Adams
J R Jackson Cup over 18 most active member
1st – Ryan Adams
2nd – Ruth Adams
3rd – Claire Adams
Stevenson Cup – Most improved member
1st – Robert Fulton
Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club would like to take this opportunity to pass on their thanks to the various judges and tutors who have given up their time throughout the year to ensure the club was kept on top of their game and to all the parents and friends of the club, whose ongoing support is second to none.