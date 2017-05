Coleraine YFC treasure hunt is being held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Leaving from Macosquin Presbyterian Church car park and finishing in Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club Hall on Circular Road, Coleraine, for light refreshments and results.

Time: 7.30pm sharp.

Cost: Entry fee is £10 per car with all proceeds being donated to Meningitis Research, a charity very close to the YFCU at this time.

Enquires: Contact Claire Adams (club leader) on 07510618510 or Ryan Adams (club secretary) on 07542200801.