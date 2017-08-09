Come and join the fun at Annaclone and Magherally

Annaclone and Magherally YFC, located in Banbridge, boasts a membership of over 50 active young people ranging from Year 8 up to 30 years old.

The club members are coming to the end of a hectic summer programme, but are looking forward to the start of a new club year and have a range of upcoming events to which everyone is welcome.

On Saturday, August 19, at the Club Hall, Ballydown Road, Banbridge, there will be a Big Breakfast and Information Morning from 9am to noon. Everyone is welcome, so if you would simply like to know what Young Farmers is about or are considering joining or just like a good breakfast, please drop in.

This is a perfect opportunity to discover what the local club does, while getting a hearty breakfast.

New Members’ Night, the first meeting of the new club year, will take place on Wednesday, August 23, at 8pm, in the Club Hall. If you are going into Year 8 or older, this is a great opportunity to join the biggest rural youth organisation in the country, which will provide you with endless opportunities and plenty of craic.

The highly-anticipated Tractor and Truck Run is due to take place on Friday, August 25, meeting at the Outlet, Banbridge, at 7pm. All makes and models are welcome, or if you just want to watch, please feel free to come along. Part of the proceeds will go to the Friends of the Cancer Centre, the club’s chosen charity.

For more information on any of the events, contact club leader, Noel Savage, 07765 069678.