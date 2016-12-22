Competition heats up for YFCU’s Got Talent

The acts from young farmers clubs all over Northern Ireland who will be performing at YFCU’s Got Talent have been announced.

The special one off charity event will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the YFCU 90th Anniversary Fund.

Hosted by Cool FM’s Pete Snodden, the event will be held in the Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena on Saturday 7th January 2017.

Those performing on the evening are:

Harry Thompson, Paul Allen, Andrew Gillespie, Jack Johnston, Richard Johnston and Scott McCracken from Randalstown YFC.

Zara Preston and Jemma Lynn from Cappagh YFC.

James Boyd from Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

Hannah Kirkpatrick, James Kirkpatrick, Harry Kirkpatrick, Colin Henry, Ryan Millar, David Jamison, Darren Munnis and Robert Shannon from Kilraughts YFC.

Samuel King from Collone YFC.

Marianna and Ashley Neill from Bleary YFC.

Ashleen and Ellis Agnew from Randalstown YFC.

Ryan Rodgers from Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

Nyah Marshall from Holestone YFC.

Sean Kane from Kilraughts YFC.

Lauren Nannery, Matthew Davidson and Harry Crosby from Spa YFC.

Alice Stubbs from Kesh YFC.

Alison Davis, Emily McAlister, Sian Hogg and Stephen Hogg from Moneymore YFC.

William Beattie, David Dunlop, Jason Clyde and Jonathan McKeeman from Finvoy YFC.

To purchase tickets for the event which is open to the general public as well as YFCU members please contact YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713 or email: info@yfcu.org.