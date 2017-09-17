Curragh YFC look forward to a busy winter programme

Curragh Young Farmers’ Club began their winter programme recently with a fun night of inflatable assault courses provided by Megabounce NI.

Both the younger and older members thoroughly enjoyed the night’s fun and the refreshments provided.

Members of Curragh YFC

It was encouraging to see a big turnout including a number of new faces.

The club’s newly wed club leader Jacki Bolton welcomed everyone and showcased the interesting programme planned for throughout the year.

As the theme for this year is ‘Members success’ the club leader emphasised the importance of taking part in competitions and promoting the club.

Highlights of the club’s successes 2016/17 include the girl’s football team finishing third overall in the finals at the Balmoral Show and Joanne Bolton’s floral art success in the 25-30 age group at Balmoral.