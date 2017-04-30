Dairy stock judging heats in Counties Fermanagh and Tyrone

The YFCU’s annual dairy stock judging county and area heats, run in association with Ulster Bank have taken place at farms throughout Northern Ireland.

The Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone heats were held on Thursday 13th April at Jamie Sproule’s farm in Castlederg.

The dairy judges Kenny Hawkes, Trevor Armstrong, William Crawford and Trevor Keatley.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Jamie Sproule for hosting this event and to our sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank that came on the night Ciaran Cassidy.

The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:

Co Fermanagh

12-14 age group

1st Jack Armstrong, Kesh YFC

2nd Jordon Ellis, Kesh YFC

3rd Andrew Elliott, Lisbellaw YFC

4th Evan Thompson, Kesh YFC

14-16 age group

1st Tom Rooney, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Jill Belfour, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Darragh Walker, Kesh YFC

4th Andrew Humphreys, West Fermanagh YFC

16-18 age group

1st Christopher Balfour, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Hannah Birney, Kesh YFC

3rd Daniel Dunne, Kesh YFC

18-21 age group

1st William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Edward Allan, West Fermanagh YFC

3rd Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC

4th Sarah Little, West Fermanagh YFC

21-25 age group

1st George Irvine, Kesh YFC

2nd Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC

25-30 age group

1st Gillian Henderson, Kesh YFC

Co Tyrone

12-14 age group

1st Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC

2nd Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

3rd Mark Buchananah, Derg YFC

4th Josh Hamilton, Derg YFC

14-16 age group

1st Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd Janice Clingen, Seskinore YFC

3rd Gavin Short, Seskinore YFC

4th Adam Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

16-18 age group

1st Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC

2nd Victoria Allen, Clogher Valley YFC

3rd James McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC

4th Claire Allen, Clogher Valley YFC

18-21 age group

1st Michaela Short, Castlecaufield YFC

2nd Graeme Monteith, Seskinore YFC

3rd Samuel Hunter, Derg Valley YFC

4th William Smyth, Trillick and District YFC

21-25 age group

1st Nathan Moore, Cappagh YFC

2nd John Edgar, Trillick and District YFC

3rd Bryan Fleming, Clanabogan YFC

4th Stuart McIvor, Castlecaufield YFC

25-30 age group

1st Victoria Ross, Newtownstewart YFC

2nd Adam Crockett, Derg Valley YFC

3rd Iain Fleming, Cappagh YFC

All those members placed will now attend the stock judging finals which will be held on Thursday 6th July, 2017 (venue TBC).