Danske continues support of Ulster Young Farmer of the Year Competition

The YFCU is pleased to announce that Danske Bank is continuing its long standing sponsorship of the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition for 2016.

The first round of the competition will take place at club level on Thursday 24th November.

The Ulster Young Farmer of the Year is one of the most eagerly contested YFCU competitions and annually attracts over 800 participants.

The competition is organised in three stages with only a small number of participants making it through to the third and final stage. Stage one consists of members completing a multiple choice question paper. In the senior section of the competition, members will have just one hour to answer 60 questions, while in the junior section, members will have one hour to answer 30 questions.

The top three participants from each club in stage one will then be invited to attend a central venue to complete a longer multiple choice paper. The best contestants from stage two are then invited to compete in a practical day. This stage combines both a practical challenge and oral repartee to find out which senior member will take the title of Ulster Young Farmer of the Year, and which junior member will pick up the much coveted title of Junior Young Farmer of the Year.

John Henning, Head of Agricultural Relations, Danske Bank is looking forward to the 2016/2017 YFCU Ulster Young Farmer event. Speaking at the launch of this year’s competition he said: “Danske Bank is proud to continue supporting the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster as a Platinum Sponsor and especially through our sponsorship of the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition. We have now been involved in this event for over 25 years. The competition is one of the most prestigious events in the YFCU’s annual calendar of activities and it helps members measure and improve their technical, theoretical and practical skills.”

YFCU President, Roberta Simmons added: “The Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition gives members the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of farming and farming practice and also helps them to further develop career building skills. We are greatly indebted to Danske Bank for their continued support, especially to John Henning for all his help with this event.”

For more information on the YFCU Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition, contact Heather at YFCU on 02890 370713 or email: heather.stewart@yfcu.org