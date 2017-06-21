Derg Valley YFC barbecue and Omagh Show dance

Once again, Omagh Show is just around the corner and Derg Valley YFC are preparing for a very busy weekend of competitions, cooking and having fun.

The club are holding its annual barbecue and dance on Saturday, July 1, at Omagh Rugby Club.

The winning team at the YFCU Build It competition: From left to right, Josh Hamilton, Calvin Nethery, Hannah Hawkes and Gareth Hamilton

Entry on the night is £10 for non-Young Farmer members and £7 for members.

It will be a night not to be missed with the barbecue and dance kickstarting at 9pm, with music being provided by the Country Cousins.

There will also be a rodeo bull for some brave lads willing to give it a go.

Derg Valley YFC held its annual charity tractor run on Sunday, May 21st in memory of dear friend Matthew Gordon.

An action shot of team one working hard at the YFCU Build It competition

An amazing £1,338 was raised in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society therefore, on behalf of the club, Derg Valley YFC would like to thank everyone who donated and entered the tractor run or anyone who simply came outside in the rain to watch the tractors.

All support was and still is greatly appreciated.