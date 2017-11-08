Dunbia continues platinum sponsorship with the YFCU

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are delighted to announce that Dunbia will be continuing its platinum sponsorship with the association.

The announcement will see the company continuing its support of the YFCU and its 3,000 rural youth members across Northern Ireland.

Dunbia, who recently announced a strategic partnership with Dawn Meats is one of NI’s leading agri-food companies producing quality beef and lamb products for retail, commercial and export markets.

James Speers YFCU president commented: “I am pleased to announce that Dunbia will be continuing their platinum sponsorship with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

“It is a pleasure to have Dunbia associated with the association and I look forward to the continued success of this partnership.”

William Allister, Dunbia livestock procurement manager NI, added: “We are delighted to continue our platinum sponsorship with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

“We have a keen interest in supporting the farmers of the future and believe that investing in the rural youth and agriculture is extremely worthwhile.”