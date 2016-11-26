YFCU president Roberta Simmons, YFCU deputy president James Speers, vice chair of YFCU agri and rural affairs committee, William Beattie, and YFCU assistant events manager, Heather Stewart recently attended an HSENI Farm Safety Partnership livestock handling event at Markethill Livestock & Farm Sales.

The event was led by Miriam Parker – a world renowned livestock behaviourist and animal handling specialist.

Miriam gave a presentation to all in attendance followed by a practical demonstration which was held at the farm of Ian Marshall in Markethill.

YFCU president Roberta commented: “This was a very interesting event and gave us all some food for thought on improving cattle handling and watching for dangers with animals.

“Handling cattle always involves a risk of injury and to reduce the risk of injury when handling cattle, Miriam talked us through how we should protect ourselves, as well as employees and visitors such as vets, to our farms.

“She also explained how important it is to have proper handling facilities which are kept in good working order and are suitable for the animals to allow them be handled by trained and competent workers.

“Miriam also reminded us that we should never underestimate the risk from cattle, even with good precautions in place.”