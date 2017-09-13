Fencing competition to be held at ploughing championships

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) will hold its popular fencing competition at this year’s NI International Ploughing Championships on Saturday 30th September in Donacloney, Co Down.

Long term sponsor, Ward and Boyd who represent Betafence which manufactures Green Rylock fencing products, will once again provide competitors with top quality products to be used during the event.

Colin Boyd, director of Ward and Boyd and long-time official sponsor of the event, said: “We are very proud to be associated with the YFCU annual fencing competition for more than 20 years.

“Our partnership with the participating clubs, together with expert trainers and judges, and the growing profile of the event ensures that Green Rylock retains its place as Northern Ireland’s market leader.

“We wish all teams taking part the very best of luck for the event.”

Crosby Cleland, from Crosby Cleland Fencing, will offer expert guidance and training to members on the day.

Competitors will have the opportunity to take part in one of two levels, novice or advanced. In addition to medals, the winners of the senior section will receive the Green Rylock Trophy and an expenses paid visit to one of the Green Rylock fencing factories. Winners of the novice level will receive the Green Rylock Perpetual Plate.

The novice section requires competitors to complete a 20 metre straight stock proof fence. Each fence will require sheep wire and barbed wire joined by traditional methods at some point in the fence.

Those participating in the advanced section will be expected to complete a 27m stock proof fence with a corner/bend at a predetermined point. Both the sheep wire and the barbed wire must be joined at the centre of the smaller section using traditional methods. Additional tasks may be given on the day by the instructors.

YFCU competitors must be present for 10.00am on Saturday 30th September to begin erecting fences at 11.00am. A maximum of three members are permitted per team and each team will be allowed three hours to complete the task.