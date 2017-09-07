Fermanagh Young Farmers looking forward to new season

County Fermanagh Young Farmers are all set for the new winter programme and each club has a very action packed programme.

The three clubs in Fermanagh, Lisbellaw, Kesh and West Fermanagh would like to welcome existing members back and new members to come and join the craic.

It is for young people aged between 11 and 30.

Young Farmers offers a wide range of activities and various competitions throughout the year so there is something for everyone.

Lisbellaw YFC’s first club meeting will be held on Tuesday 12th September at 8.15pm in Belle Isle Hall.

West Fermanagh YFC’s first club meeting will be held on Monday 11th September at 8pm in West Fermanagh Hall.

Kesh YFC will be holding their first club meeting on Monday 11th September in Kesh Young Farmers Hall.

If you would like any further information please contact any club.