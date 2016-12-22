Garvagh YFC celebrate success of charity Dyno Day

Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club organised a Charity Dyno Day in aid of Brainwaves NI on Saturday 26th November 2016.

The day saw tractors come from near and far to see just how much horse power their pride and joy really had.

Garvagh YFC and Brainwaves NI out in force for the Charity Dyno Day

A successful day saw over 50 tractors descend upon Heathfield Farm, situated just off the main Garvagh line.

From 10am, the club were as busy as ever, providing a barbecue, raffle and lots of craic aside from the dyno activities. It was truly a fun day for all of those involved. The raffle prizes were kindly donated by various loyal friends of the club. Garvagh YFC would like to extend their sincere thanks for all the support over the years.

The event was kindly attended by Kate and Andrew from Brainwaves NI, who are the only charity in Northern Ireland to provide support specifically for those diagnosed with brain tumours and their families. Brainwaves NI is a charity very close to the hearts of all at Garvagh YFC as two families are currently affected by brain tumours.

Garvagh YFC raised a great amount of money on the day and will continue to fundraise throughout 2016 and into 2017 with the aim of presenting a large total to the charity in April at their annual parents night.

The club are delighted to be working with Brainwaves NI to create charity events for all the family. Keep your eyes peeled for more events in the months to come. Contact Judith for any more information on club events or donations on 07512024916. If your family has been affected by a brain tumour, don’t hesitate to contact Brainwaves on 028 9335 3995.

Garvagh YFC members out for a good cause: Caroline Barr, Sarah Cunningham, Rachel Boyce and Chloe Parker