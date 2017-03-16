Garvagh YFC charity coffee morning goes down a treat

On Saturday, February 25, Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club held a very successful coffee morning in aid of Brainwaves NI.

The event was held in Cafe Link at Main Street Church in Garvagh and was busy from the get-go.

Little Kathleen is all smiles, enjoying the sweet treats at Garvagh Young Farmers' Club's coffee morning

The club cooked up the most delicious sweet treats for all the guests who came along to support the charity.

The club has been personally affected over the past year by brain tumours.

Two families within the club continue to battle through the long fight which brain cancer warrants.

The event received incredible support from the community of Garvagh and beyond with members run off their feet making tea and coffee – thanks must go to all who baked, helped and donated.

Left to right are Allison, Kerry-Ann and Betty Hemphill make the coffee morning a family affair for Garvagh Young Farmers' Club

The funds raised will be added to a grand total which will be presented to Brainwaves NI at Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club’s annual parents’ evening on Tuesday 28th March.

The club would also like to extend an invitation to their parents’ night where you will most certainly be entertained.

This will be a night full of craic featuring sketches, the club’s arts festival production, prize distribution and so much more.