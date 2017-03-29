Glarryford YFC enjoy a busy winter programme

Glarryford YFC had a very busy winter organising many successful events.

First up was the annual dinner which was held in Ballymena Rugby Club with David Oliver, YFC vice president being the guest speaker.

The Glarryford YFC quiz team who were placed second in Northern Ireland

After a delicious dinner served up by Jane’s Kitchen David presented the annual awards.

Members, parents and friends then enjoyed taking part in various games.

Next it was time for the return of Glarryford YFC’s big night ‘The Wife Wants a Farmer’ which was held at Tullyglass Hotel on December 2nd.

Lisnamurrican YFC member, Emma Heron, pulled out all the stops to impress the judges to finally go on and pick the famous William Beattie from Finvoy YFC as her husband to be.

L J Mccullough with her makeup on ready to hit the stage

On Saturday, December 10, many Glarryford YFC members helped to organise the annual children’s Christmas party. This was thoroughly enjoyed by all the children as they got a visit from Santa a couple of weeks early.

The following week, December 17, Glarryford YFC held their annual Christmas themed tractor run which saw well over 100 tractors attend covered in fantastic Christmas decorations.

Christmas passed and Glarryford YFC immediately started practicing for their arts festival performance of Geronimo which was placed in one of the five performances heading to the gala.

The club would like to extend their thanks to producers Judy and Jimmy King, Mellisa McComb and to the choreography and backstage crew, whose help is greatly appreciated.

Glarryford YFC members presenting the cheque from the big breakfast and car wash to Chris McClean for David McClean from the Cancer Treatment Fund

Glarryford YFC held a big breakfast and car wash morning for David McClean’s Cancer Treatment fund at which the club raised £1,574 for a very worthwhile charity.

A massive thanks goes to everyone who turned up to support and help at the event.

Glarryford entered two teams in the YFCU NI Quiz at which one team gained second place. Congratulations to both teams who took part.

Glarryford YFC’s top four officials work endlessly throughout the year to maintain the club’s success.

Emma Johnston, Nicole Wray and Catti Armstrong all ready to perform in Glarryford YFC's arts festival performance of Geronimo

The hard work paid off at the Co Antrim YFCU’s AGM where Jessica Reid was placed second in top secretary and Cathy Reid was placed second in top PRO.

This is a great achievement and reward for all the effort put into organising events.

There are just a few dates for all the supporters of Glarryford YFC, the club’s church service is on Sunday, April 9th at Clough Presbyterian Church from 7.30pm.

Refreshments will follow after the service and all family and friends are more than welcome to attend.

The club’s supporters bus for the gala on Saturday, April 1st will be leaving Glarryford (venue to be confirmed) at 6pm to head to Londonderry.

If any family, friends or supporters would like on this bus, please contact club secretary Jessica Reid on 07525 910 829.

Glarryford YFC's arts festival cast of Geronimo

Glarryford are now looking forward to a busy spring with many events on the cards.