Glarryford YFC first night back

Members of Glarryford YFC recently kick started their new winter programme.

Games played on the night included change places, pass the polo mint and guess the leader.

New members of Glarryford YFC playing pass the polo mint

The club had a fantastic night with 19 new members showing up and so many members returning.

A massive thank you to Robert Shannon for coming along and sharing all his fun and energetic games.

It’s still not too late to join young farmers. Contact Jessica Reid for more information.