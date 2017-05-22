Glarryford YFC have bloomed in the YFCU field this spring

The stock judging practices began and Glarryford YFC members joined up with Kilraughts YFC to be taught how to judge dairy cows.

Past members from Kilraughts YFC and Glarryford YFC teamed up to put current members through their paces which resulted in Ewan Johnston being placed second in the 12-14 age group, Mitchell Park being placed first in the 18-21 age group and Cathy Reid being placed third in the 18-21 category.

William Beattie (Finvoy YFC) with Peter Alexander (Glarryford YFC) the new vice presidents from Co Antrim

The club would like to thank all the coaches, from both clubs, for their time and effort put in to this competition and well done to all members who competed, especially those competing for the first time.

Next on the calendar was the annual church service which was held at Clough Presbyterian Church.

A massive thank you must go to everyone who came along and supported our annual church service.

Together, the club has raised £658.50 to the SHINE organisation through the collection, which is fantastic.

Ballymena Show launch

Thanks to Sylvia Kelly who came along to talk about her experience with the charity and the club wish the Kelly family good luck with their cycling event.

The YFCU AGM and conference saw many Glarryford YFC members head down to support past club leader Peter Alexander as he ran for vice president of the YFCU.

Peter successfully got the position and Glarryford YFC are extremely proud of him and all of his hard work he puts into the organisation.

The club wish him all the best with this position.

The girls from Glarryford YFC all set to play football at the football heats

The Easter holidays finished and summer events started to begin within the YFCU.

Girls football was first on the cards where Glarryford YFC entered three teams. All three teams played exceptionally well. Congratulations to the junior team who got through to the football finals at Balmoral show.

Upcoming club events include a treasure hunt on June 9th and sports night on June 16th. For more information on these events click on the club’s Facebook page or contact club secretary Jessica Reid on 07525910829.