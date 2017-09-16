Glarryford YFC to celebrate rural community

A very special event is being staged in Glarryford Farmers’ Hall on Saturday 30th September by Glarryford YFC to celebrate the history of the local rural community.

A large exhibition will be staged of photos, publications and newspaper articles spanning several decades and capturing the people and events making those memories.

An old photograph of members of Glarryford YFC from the 1960s

Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon and evening so you can sit back and relax in the company of friends and neighbours while talking a trip down memory lane.

The exhibition will be open from 1pm to 4.30pm and again from 6.30pm to 9.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along.

This is a free event for the community and Glarryford YFC are grateful to the Big Lottery Celebration Fund for the funding to make it all possible.

If you have any queries or would like more information please contact Gillian Reid on 07736233703.