Glarryford YFC to host big breakfast and car wash

Glarryford YFC are once again holding their big breakfast and car wash on Saturday, February 4 from 8.30 to 11.30am at Glarryford YFC Hall.

This year, the club have decided that all funds raised will go towards David McClean who is suffering from cancer.

David’s treatment for his illness isn’t available on the NHS, therefore it is costing £350,000.

So, why not come along, eat a scrumptious fry, leave with your car looking squeaky clean and help the club raise money to help David receive this vital treatment.

Adult fry, £5, children’s fry, £3 and car wash available.