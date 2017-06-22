Great turnout for YFCU golf day

The fourth annual YFCU golf day saw 28 intrepid young and not so young farmers descend on Portadown Golf Club in the heart of Co Armagh.

Members came from Randalstown YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC, Holestone YFC, Lylehill YFC, Moycraig YFC and Hillhall YFC.

Second in the mens competition, Robert Whitten, Hillhall YFC

With the weather forecast for a wet and windy day the golfers were delighted to be greeted by pleasant sunshine on arrival and indeed the weather held up well to allow most to complete their rounds without getting too wet if slightly buffeted by the wind.

Despite the windy conditions, some great scores were posted and several handicaps will have to be looked at for the 2018 golf day.

With last year’s winner Nelson Shanks unable to attend due to work commitments the big guns were all out for victory.

As always the event enjoyed sponsorship from several companies and the organiser’s thanks goes to: The Thatch Inn, Broughshane, Walter Young Mazda, James McNeill Hardware, Pollyanna, Templepatrick, Danske Bank, Ulster Bank, William Kennedy and Autobody Repair.

Second in the ladies competition, Lynda Esler from Lisnamurrican YFC

The men’s competition was a close run affair with the top four separated by just six points.

The ladies competition was also a great competition and organisers were delighted to have an increase in numbers and hopefully next year there will be even more.

Results:

Longest Drive

Third in the men’s competition, John Wallace from Lylehill YFC

Paul Morrison, Moycraig YFC

Closest the pin

William Kennedy, Lisnarmurrican YFC

Ladies competition

Third in the ladies competition, Theresa Connon from Lisnaurrican YFC

First, Jennifer Wallace, Lylehill YFC, second, Lynda Esler, Lisnamurrican YFC, third, Theresa Connon, Lisnaurrican YFC

Men’s competition

First and winner of the Eileen Robson Trophy, Paul Morrison, Moycraig YFC, 45 points, second, Robert Whitten, Hillhall YFC, 43 points, third, John Wallace, Lylehill YFC, 41 points, and fourth, Nicholas Parker, Hillhall YFC, 39 points

Prizes were presented by YFCU president James Speers.

Honorary YFCU treasurer Bob Esler thanked the members for attending in such numbers and for their support of the competition.

He also thanked the sponsors for their support and generosity.

Closest to the pin winner William Kennedy from Lisnarmurrican YFC

Thanks were also extended to Portadown Golf Club staff and members who hosted the event and gave a warm welcome to the YFCU members.

He concluded by congratulating the winners and wishing all a safe journey home.