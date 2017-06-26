Holestone YFC member wins Massey Ferguson competition

During the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster AGM and conference that was sponsored by Massey Ferguson, one of the world’s leading farm machinery brands, YFCU members entered a photo competition and were asked to complete the following sentence: “I love the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster because…”.

The selection of photographs along with the captions were then placed on the YFCU Facebook page and the public were asked to vote for their favourite entry.

The winner was Ashley McConnell from Holestone YFC whose winning comment was: “I love YFCU because it gives you great opportunities to travel the world.”

Ashley was awarded £100 to spend in the Massey Ferguson online store.

Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson commented: “The competition was a really fun way to celebrate the benefits of belonging to the YFCU. We hope that Ashley enjoys choosing from the range of Massey Ferguson clothing and other goodies from the online shop – we’re sure they’ll be useful when she is taking part in YFCU competitions.”