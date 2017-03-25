It has been a busy start to the year for Finvoy YFC

The YFCU Got Talent event took place in the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena in the middle of one of the busiest periods of the Finvoy Young Farmers’ Club calendar.

The talent was competitive and the judges had a hard job to pick the top three, however, Finvoy YFC’s very own Boy Band Take Thon took to the stage and later was awarded a very prestigious second place overall.

Finvoy YFC committee members, back row, Timmy McAuley (club treasurer), Rebecca Orr (chairperson), Hannah Taylor (club PRO). Front row, Jason Clyde (club leader), Jonny Hanna (club president) and Andreena McCurdy (club secretary)

The club AGM was then next on the agenda.

It was held on the 16th January with the following office bearers being elected:

Club president- Jonny Hanna

Club leader - Jason Clyde

Take Thon boyband picture consist of, left to right, Jonny McFeeman, William Beattie, Jason Clyde and David Dunlop

Club secretary - Andreena McCurdy

Club treasurer - Timmy McAuley

Club PRO - Hannah Taylor

The club expressed its thanks to all outgoing officers for all their effort and dedication.

Special thanks were given to Spa YFC member Rebecca Orr for chairing the meeting.

Members were then given an informative talk by Rural Support highlighting the impact stress has on individuals.

On February 16th Finvoy Young Farmers’ Club took part in the YFCU arts festival with their production of The Great Wall of Rock Hill.

After another great effort by the cast, they were successful in gaining a place in the gala at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

(Tickets are still available).

Special thanks must go to Jonny Hanna and Charlotte McKeeman for their production skills.

Finvoy Young Farmers’ Club would like to express their congratulations to Kilraughts YFC, Spa YFC, Glarryford YFC and Kilrea YFC for also gaining a place at the gala.