It’s all action for the Co Down Young Farmers

Co Down Young Farmers have had an exciting and busy start to the summer of 2017.

At the end of March, 17 members attended the Young Hostess Competition.

Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC who came second in Young Hostess

Well done those who took part and thank you to the judges who had a difficult job judging such high quality meals.

Further thanks must also go to sponsors ABP for supplying the mince.

Congratulations to the following on being placed.

Junior:

Members of Co Down YFC during their junior weekend

1st Jordan Shanks, Newtownards YFC

2nd Grace Dugan, Moneyrea YFC

3rd Nicola Mitchell, A&M YFC

Senior:

Members of Co Down YFC during their junior weekend

1st Zoe Faulkner, Ballywalter YFC

2nd (tie) Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC and Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC

3rd Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC

April saw 22 members complete the Mourne wall walk challenge.

Grace Morrow from Moneyrea YFC at the Mourne Wall Walk

They all successfully completely the gruelling twenty-two mile hike in aid of Air Ambulance and Co Down YFC.

The members went through weeks of training, and the total amount raised will be released at the handover event at the end of June.

A big thank you to everyone who donated.

The end of April saw County Down Junior members head to Ardnabannon Outdoor Education Centre for the annual junior weekend.

This is always a great opportunity to make friends throughout the county, and the highlight of the year for many of the junior members.

They took part in exciting water activities and archery, as well as a trip into Newcastle.

Thanks to all who helped in any way organising a fantastic weekend away for the Co Down junior members.

At the beginning of May the county held their annual tractor driving and soil assessment heats.

Thanks must go to the judges Niall and Malachy, Kennedy’s of Ballynahinch for providing the tractor and James Gilpin for allowing members to use his premises for the competition.

Well done to everyone for taking part.

The results for both competitions are as follows:

In the tractor driving heat the top eight who are through to the next round at Castlewellan Show on Saturday, July 15th are: 1st, Stuart Orr, Spa YFC, 2nd, Davy Bradford, Rathfriland YFC, 3rd, Jonny Hayes, Killinchy YFC, 4th, James Gordon, Mourne YFC, 5th, Sam Graham, Killinchy YFC, 6th, David Young, Spa YFC, 7th, Alex Lyttle, Newtownards YFC, 8th Andrew Gill, Moneyrea YFC

Soil assessment

Junior: 1st, Anna Hogg, Killinchy YFC, 2nd, Ella McCallister, Rathfriland YFC, 3rd (tie) Jenny Hogg, Killinchy YFC and Georgie Annette and Louise Graham, Rathfriland YFC

Senior: 1st, Andrew Gill, Moneyrea YFC, 2nd, Sam Graham, Killinchy YFC, 3rd Stuart Rea, Donaghadee YFC

A date for the diary is June 16th when Co Down will be holding their annual rally.

It is the second year of the revamped ‘rally night’ and promises to be a good one.