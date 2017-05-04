James McKay wins Ulster Young Farmer Competition

James McKay from Cappagh YFC has been named Ulster Young Farmer of the Year.

Sponsored by Danske Bank, the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition is one of the most prestigious competitions in the association’s calendar.

Pictured are section winners of the Ulster Young Farmer of the Year competition with Mark Forsythe from sponsor Danske Bank and YFCU president James Speers

After qualifying through two preliminary rounds, James made it through to the final, which took place in CAFRE Greenmount campus earlier this year.

During the final stage he had to answer questions on a series of topics including finance, countryside management, beef, arable, machinery, sheep and dairy.

Awards are given to the member who scores the highest in each of the sections and James took one of these individual titles as well as gaining the top spot in the sheep section.

Mark Forsythe, Danske Bank’s senior agri manager for the east region, presented James with the McCausland Trophy and the other prize winners with their awards.

Best under 21 Ulster Young Farmer of the Year, Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC pictured with Mark Forsythe from sponsor Danske Bank and YFCU president James Speers

Overall second place in the Ulster Young Farmer competition was awarded to Timothy Savage from Annaclone and Magherally YFC and third place was awarded to Jessica Pollock from Derg Valley YFC.

The Ulster Young Farmer best under 21 results were also delivered at the AGM and conference with Megan Patterson from Dungiven YFC taking the top spot in the under 21 category and receiving the Golden Plough Trophy.

The Ulster Young Farmer 25-30 years old award was also presented.

Taking top spot in this category and winning the Roberta Simmons shield was John Porter from Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

Ulster Young Farmer 25-30 years old winner John Porter from Annaclone and Magherally YFC is presented with the Roberta Simmons Shield by Mark Forsythe from sponsor Danske Bank and YFCU president James Speers

In second place was Alexander Currie from Kells and Connor and in third place was Michael Woodrow from Spa YFC.

Ulster Young Farmer Competition Results

Countryside Management: 1st place and the Clarke Black Trophy, Peter Boyd, Straid YFC; 2nd place (tie), Bryan Fleming, Clanabogan YFC, Ian Walker, Collone YFC, Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC and Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC

Sheep section: 1st place and McCausland Trophy, James McCay, Cappagh YFC; 2nd place, Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC; 3rd place, Peter Boyd, Straid YFC

Beef section: 1st place and Ulster Farmers’ Mart Trophy, Bryan Fleming, Clanabogan YFC; 2nd place (tie), James McCay, Cappagh YFC, and Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

Pigs/poultry section: 1st and Pigs Marketing Board Trophy, Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC; 2nd place (tie) Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC, and Paul Cottney, Hillsborough YFC

Grass section: 1st Place (tie) and Peter Fitzpatrick Trophy, Paul Cottney, Hillsborough YFC; 2nd place, James McCay, Cappagh YFC; 3rd place, Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC

Arable section: 1st place and Noel Sufferin Trophy, Timothy Savage, Annaclone and Magherally YFC; 2nd place, Stephen Moore, Coleraine YFC; 3rd place, Jessica Pollock, Derg Valley YFC

Dairy section: 1st place and Milk Marketing Board Trophy, Paul Cottney, Hillsborough YFC; 2nd place, Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 3rd place, Ian Walker, Collone YFC

Farm safety: 1st place and NI Machinery Dealers Assocation Trophy (tie), Paul Cottney, Hillsborough YFC, and Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 2nd place, Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC; 3rd place, Jessica Pollock, Derg Valley YFC Finance section: 1st place and Northern Bank Cup, Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC; 2nd place, James McKay, Cappagh YFC; 3rd place, Steven Moore, Coleraine YFC

Best under 21: 1st and Golden Plough Trophy, Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC; 2nd place, Laura Kennedy, Cappagh YFC; 3rd place, Jeffrey Hamilton, Newtownhamilton YFC.