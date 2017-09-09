Join Hillsborough YFC for their new members games night

Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club will be hosting their new members games night on Wednesday 13th September at 8pm in Hillsborough Village Centre to start the 2017/18 season.

Club meetings this year will be held on the first and third Wednesday night of every month.

In meetings are held at Hillsborough Village Centre. Out meetings will be held in a variety of different locations including local farms visits, food factory tour, bubble football, go-karting, Crumlin Road Gaol, the pantomime and many more.

Anyone between the ages of 12 and 30 are welcome to join.

Remember you don’t have to be a young farmer or from a farm to join Young Farmers.

For more information on joining Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club please contact club leader Bobby Surgenor on 07850364282 or club secretary Hannah Touhey on 07542633873.