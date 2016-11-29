Kells and Connor YFC to host Christmas coffee morning

Kells and Connor YFC will be holding their annual Christmas coffee morning on Saturday, December 10, in Kells Presbyterian Church Hall from 10am to 1pm.

Proceeds from the coffee morning will go towards club funds and a donation will be made to the Community Rescue Service (Portglenone), who will be in attendance on the morning.

There will also be a number of stalls including art and craft, cakes and buns and jewellery.

Also on Thursday, December 15 Kells And Connor YFC will be hosting their annual children’s Christmas party at Fernisky Orange Hall from 7.30 pm to 9pm.

There will be children’s games along with a visit from Santa.

Refreshments will be provided for children and parents. Everyone welcome.

If you wish to book a stall at the coffee morning contact club secretary Rachel Barr on 07860225357 or club leader Davy Graham on 07749001374.

Stalls will cost £10.